Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The NASA women who inspired 'Hidden Figures' will get Congressional gold medals

Article Image

Four African American women known as the "Hidden Figures" who worked at NASA during the Space Race are being awarded Congressional Gold Medals, the...

Posted: Nov 10, 2019 7:28 AM
Posted By: CNN

Four African American women known as the "Hidden Figures" who worked at NASA during the Space Race are being awarded Congressional Gold Medals, the highest civilian award in the US.

President Donald Trump signed into law the Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Act on Friday.

Engineers Christine Darden and Mary Jackson, as well as mathematician Katherine Johnson and computer programmer Dorothy Vaughan were awarded Congressional Gold Medals.

Vaughan and Jackson, who passed away, were both awarded posthumously.

A fifth gold medal was granted in honor of all women who contributed to NASA during the Space Race.

Making the impossible possible

The women, who worked at NASA's Langley Research Center in Virginia, were so-called "human computers" who did the complex calculations that made space travel possible.

They played pivotal roles in World War II aircraft testing, supersonic flight research, and sending the Voyager probes to explore the solar system. They also helped land the first man on the moon in 1969.

Democratic Senator Kamala Harris from California, one of the people who introduced the bipartisan bill, called the women "pioneers" and an inspiration to black women across the US.

"The groundbreaking accomplishments of these four women, and all of the women who contributed to the success of NASA, helped us win the space race but remained in the dark far too long," said Harris in a press release.

The four trailblazers paved the way for women of color to make history in fields including science, math, and technology.

The women who made history

Vaughan, an expert computer programmer, led the segregated West Area Computing unit at the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA), which later became NASA. At the time, black women were separated from their white colleagues and limited to using segregated bathrooms and dining facilities.

Vaughan died in 2008.

Johnson provided the space agency with calculations for many missions, including the Apollo missions, throughout her career. The engineer was also the first woman to be recognized "as an author of a report from the Flight Research Division." She is 101 years old and lives in Virginia.

Darden, now 77 years old, started off as a data analyst at NASA's Langley Research Center before she became an aerospace engineer. She wrote over 50 articles on aeronautics design and her work led to discoveries which "revolutionized aerodynamics design."

Jackson, NASA's first black female engineer, worked as an engineer for 21 years before becoming the Federal Women's Program Manager where she was committed to improving "the prospects of NASA's female mathematicians, engineers, and scientists". She died in 2005.

Jackson, Vaughan, and Johnson were featured in Margot Lee Shetterly's book "Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race." The book was adapted into the film "Hidden Figures" in 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Mostly Sunny Turning Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tree planting

Image

Festival of Trees

Image

Racer's Christmas for Kids Auction

Image

Salvation Army toy drive

Image

Groups organize events to help homeless vets

Image

State Rep. Tonya Pfaff shares thoughts on Red for Ed Action Day

Image

Congress considers 911 Saves Act

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North Knox

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?