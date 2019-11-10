Clear
More than 130,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible plastic contamination

Posted: Nov 10, 2019 7:25 AM
Posted By: CNN

About 130,464 pounds of raw ground beef products have been recalled because they may contain plastic, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday.

The products subject to the recall are 16-oz vacuum sealed packages of "Nature's Rancher 100% Grass Fed Organic Ground Beef 85% Lean, 15% Fat" and "Nature's Rancher 100% Grass Fed Organic Ground Beef 93% Lean, 7% Fat," the USDA said.

These products, recalled by Rastelli Foods Group, have use or freeze by dates of 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/04/19, 11/07/19, and 11/11/19.

The products were sent to distribution centers and then retail locations in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland.

The recall was initiated by customer complaints, though there have been no confirmed adverse reactions from the products, the USDA said.

The USDA said consumers who have purchased the beef should not consume it, and anyone concerned about illness should contact a healthcare provider.

