Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

An Arctic blast is bringing a week of below-freezing temperatures to parts of the eastern United States

Article Image

Winter is coming to the East Coast for the next week.The next five to seven days generally are going to bring unseasonably low temper...

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 8:50 AM
Posted By: CNN

Winter is coming to the East Coast for the next week.

The next five to seven days generally are going to bring unseasonably low temperatures to the eastern two-thirds of the US, with a first chilly round hitting Friday and a second, colder Arctic blast coming later.

Friday's cold snap could bring below-freezing temperatures to some places.

The cold was already descending early Friday on New York, with wind chill expected to make it feel like temperatures were in the upper teens to mid-20s, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts in Boston are reaching 25 to 35 mph and will bring wind chills into the 20s as well, the NWS said.

Snow flurries are also expected Friday for downwind parts of the Great Lakes, CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said, adding that those flurries will make it Saturday to the Northern Great Lakes.

'The Great Lakes are no longer ice covered, so here comes the Lake Effect snow again,' the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures are expected to rebound a bit in the East over the weekend, but colder air will be coming.

Temperatures will plummet first on Monday in the Plains, and then further east on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cold-weather records could be broken

Starting Tuesday morning, record low temperatures are possible across Texas and Oklahoma, along with parts of the Ohio Valley.

By Wednesday, more than a dozen record lows could be set in the Deep South and the Gulf Coast, CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said.

In parts of Mississippi and Alabama, highs on Wednesday aren't likely to rise out of the 30s. For those areas, that's more than 10 degrees colder than usual, even in mid-January.

Some afternoon temperatures Wednesday in the East could fall up to 30 degrees below average, making it feel more like January for many.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 37°
Rain turns to snow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'I know how much this means to Veterans and we couldn't let that go,' Veterans Day parade back on an

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Rain turns to snow, 1-2" possible. High: 40

Image

Winter Pet Safety

Image

Art for the elderly

Image

Miss Indianas Meet

Image

ISU Day at Northside Community UMC

Image

Techstars Startup Weekend

Image

Helping Homeless Veterans

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?