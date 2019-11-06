Clear

Facebook says 100 app developers could have improperly accessed user data for months

Article Image

Dozens of third-party apps may have had access to certain Facebook user data for months after the company moved to place limits on that information, the soci...

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 10:02 AM
Posted By: CNN

Dozens of third-party apps may have had access to certain Facebook user data for months after the company moved to place limits on that information, the social media giant said on Tuesday.

The company says that as many as 100 app developers could have accessed the user data, which included names and profile pictures, through a programming interface for Facebook groups.

Following revelations concerning Cambridge Analytica in April 2018, Facebook clamped down on its software, restricting what information apps could collect from Facebook users. The changes aimed to restrict what information apps could collect from Facebook users. But a number of outside developers "retained access to group member information, like names and profile pictures in connection with group activity, from the Groups API, for longer than we intended," Facebook said in a blog post.

It was not immediately clear how many Facebook users or group members may have been affected by the issue. Facebook declined to share a numerical estimate with CNN.

At least 11 software developers were confirmed to have accessed the information within the last 60 days, Facebook said in the blog post, though it said there was "no evidence of abuse." Facebook has since revoked their access to that information, and will conduct audits of the 11 developers to ensure they delete any data they had collected improperly.

Asked whether the 11 developers could face punitive consequences, Facebook told CNN, "The issue isn't with developers doing anything wrong; it's with Facebook permitting access for longer than should have happened."

The disclosure is the latest in a string of admissions by Facebook as it seeks to clean up its data practices, which were the subject of a $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission earlier this year. In September, the company said it was suspending tens of thousands of apps amid its internal review.

"The new framework under our agreement with the FTC means more accountability and transparency into how we build and maintain products," Facebook wrote in the blog post. "As we continue to work through this process we expect to find more examples of where we can improve, either through our products or changing how data is accessed."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Clouds and warmer air.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move in, warmer. High: 56

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

THS Hoops

Image

ISU Women

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Nightwatch - Duke Bennett reelected as Terre Haute's mayor in a race that came down to about 200 vot

Image

Nightwatch - Vigo County voters approve school corporation referendum

Image

Nightwatch -Vigo County voters approve casino referendum

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted