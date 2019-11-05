Clear

A man stole an electric shopping cart from Walmart and drove it from one bar to another to avoid a DWI, police say

Article Image

A Louisiana man was arrested after stealing an electric powered shopping cart from Walmart to avoid getting a DWI, police said.Brice Kendell Williams,...

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 9:54 AM
Posted By: CNN

A Louisiana man was arrested after stealing an electric powered shopping cart from Walmart to avoid getting a DWI, police said.

Brice Kendell Williams, 32, was charged with felony unauthorized use of a moveable after driving the motorized shopping cart over half a mile away from one bar to another, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $2,500, police said in a statement.

A deputy with the sheriff's office responded to a bar in Houma, Louisiana, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a complaint about someone arriving to a bar in a shopping cart, according to the statement. The town is about 60 miles southwest of New Orleans.

When the deputy arrived, he found the shopping cart parked between two cars in the bar's parking lot.

Williams told the responding deputy that he was at a different bar and thought that if he drove his car, he could get charged with a DWI, the sheriff's office said. Instead, Williams opted to steal the electric shopping cart, which is meant for disabled people, and drive it to a different bar, the sheriff's office said.

CNN has not determined whether Williams has legal representation at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Clouds Move Out
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tim Shriver ISU's Tilson Auditorium

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Election Day: All you need to know before heading out to the polls

Image

Tuesday: Clouds move in, cool. High: 51

Image

Food for Fines

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Banner unveiled in honor of National Adoption Month

Image

New Marshall restaurant looks to take residents back to the 1960s

Image

ISU Volleyball

Image

Three World War II veterans set to take part in Terre Haute's Veterans Day Parade

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted