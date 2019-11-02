Clear

Nestlé is recalling some cookie dough products because of possible rubber contamination

With cookie baking season around the corner, you may want to check your refrigerator first.

Nestlé USA says it put out a voluntary recall after getting reports that customers found pieces of food-grade rubber pieces in some of their cookie dough products.

The company said in a release that it had identified and fixed the problem, but issued the recall to be safe.

The recall covers some easy-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs and tubes sold in the United States and Puerto Rico, the company said in a release.

The recall is limited to the ready-to-bake refrigerated products with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295. Batch dates are the four digits that follow the "use or freeze-by" date and before the number 5753.

So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported from the recalled products.

If you have one of the items affected, the company said to throw it away, but keep your proof of purchase and contact Nestlé Consumer Services.

