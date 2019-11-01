Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Researchers are paying people to be deliberately infected with the flu virus

Article Image

It's widely accepted that the flu and the torrent of unc...

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 8:48 AM
Posted By: CNN

It's widely accepted that the flu and the torrent of uncomfortable symptoms that come with it are to be avoided at all costs.

But a few selfless souls have signed up to get the the infection so that one day, perhaps none of us will have to endure it ever again -- and they get paid, too.

Scientists from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases are infecting willing subjects with influenza A (the infamous H1N1 virus, which has caused pandemics) and closely monitoring their symptoms to better understand how the virus works and how to control it.

For a handsome sum of up to $3,300, 80 adult participants across four research facilities will receive a nasal spray with the virus and spend at least one week at an inpatient facility until they've stopped "shedding" the virus -- that is, potentially infecting other people.

As volunteers cough, heave, sleep and shiver, researchers hope to glean how levels of preexisting flu antibodies will impact the duration and severity of participants' flu symptoms.

The study runs now until May (the long end of a typical flu season) at vaccine research units at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, Saint Louis University Center for Vaccine Development in Missouri, Duke University in North Carolina and Ohio's Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

The flu can be fatal

Understanding how the flu operates is vital to defeating it: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 36,400 to 61,200 people died from the flu in the United States between October 2018 and May 2019, and more than half a million people were hospitalized.

The flu can turn deadly when there are other infections involved, when it aggravates another health condition or when there's an overwhelming immune response to the infection. It's linked to serious complications including pneumonia, heart attack and sepsis.

Though annual flu vaccines aren't foolproof -- scientists and doctors can't be sure which strain will reign each flu season -- they're the best way to avoid the infection and stop its spread. Those infected with the flu can treat it with antiviral drugs that shorten its duration and severity.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunny and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Painting for morale: How one hospital is taking patient care to the next level

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Local group holds Halloween themed event

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 47

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Local group holds Halloween themed event

Image

Kailex Stephens

Image

ISU football

Image

Kids stay warm while trick or treating at The Meadows

Image

Crime Stoppers: Levi Joy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week