Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Campaign 2019 Complete Coverage

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Rain and snow, windy and cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County leaders hold listening session

Image

Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch breaks ground on peace chapel, cabins

Image

Racers Christmas for Kids Auction Nov. 9th 10am-3pm

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Blue pumpkins making an appearance this Halloween: How the new trend is helping children with autism

Image

Thursday: Rain with Snow, cold and windy. High: 42

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch breaks ground on peace chapel, cabins

Image

Soon to open Terre Haute restaurant hiring

Image

One step closer to learning Terre Haute Firefighter's fate with the department

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week