There are more than 10 fires currently burning in California

Firefighters in California have been batting numerous blazes non-stop, trying to save millions of people and homes from the flames.

The biggest fire, the Kincade Fire, has incinerated parts of the wine country in Sonoma County since last week. Farther south, multiples wildfires continue spreading near Los Angeles and new ones have ignited.

Here are all the wildfires currently threatening the state, from the most active to those nearing full containment:

Easy Fire

It started October 30 in Ventura County

Size: 1,491 acres

Containment: 5%

Hill Fire

It started October 30 in Riverside County

Size: 300 acres

Containment: 15%

Getty Fire

It started October 28 in Los Angeles

Size: 745 acres

Containment: 39%

Kincade Fire

It started October 23 in Sonoma County

Size: 76,825 acres

Containment: 45%

Palisades Fire

It started October 21 in Los Angeles

Size: 42 acres

Containment: 75%

Taboose Fire

It was first reported on October 7 in the Inyo National Forest

Size: 10,296 acres

Containment: 75%

Old Water Fire

It started October 24 in San Bernardino County

Size:145 acres

Containment: 85%

Caples Fire

It started October 10 in the El Dorado National Forest

Size: 3,435 acres

Containment: 90%

Burris Fire

It was first spotted on October 27 in Mendocino County

Size: 703 acres

Containment: 90%

Saddle Ridge Fire

It was first reported on October 10 in Los Angeles County

Size: 8,799 acres

Containment: 97%

About 100,000 people were evacuated

Tick Fire

It was first reported on October 24 near Santa Clarita

Size: 4,615 acres

Containment: 98%

More than 100,000 people were evacuated

