Clear

A teenager stole an endangered lemur from a zoo. Now he's been sentenced to federal prison

Article Image

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to three months in federal prison for breaking into a California zoo and stealing an endangered Lemur.Aquinas Kasbar o...

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 9:41 AM
Posted By: CNN

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to three months in federal prison for breaking into a California zoo and stealing an endangered Lemur.

Aquinas Kasbar of Newport Beach, California, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of unlawfully taking an endangered species, according to a press release from the US Attorney's Office Central District of California.

Kasbar broke into the Santa Ana Zoo on July 27, 2018 after hours using bolt cutters to cut a hole in the enclosure for lemurs and capuchin monkeys, the release said.

He then stole Isaac, a 32-year-old ring-tailed lemur from his enclosure. The ring-tailed lemur is a Madagascar native and one of the 25 most endangered primates in the world, the release said. Isaac is the oldest lemur in captivity in North America and turned 33 in July.

Ring-tailed lemurs like Isaac typically only live to be 20-25 years old and are endangered, in part, because of the illegal pet trade, the release said.

After taking Isaac from the zoo, Kasbar put him in a plastic drawer without ventilation and then abandoned him in front of a hotel in Newport Beach hotel with two notes that said "Lemur (with tracker)" and "This belongs to the Santa Ana Zoo it was taken last night please bring it to police."

Isaac was returned unharmed to the zoo, according to the release.

Several other animals escaped after their enclosure was opened by Kasbar but they were all recovered, the release said.

In addition to his prison sentence, Kasbar was sentenced to pay restitution of $8,486 to the zoo.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Cloudy & Misty
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How to stay safe this spooky season

Image

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High: 52

Image

Vigo County CASA hosts trunk or treat

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

CODA holds open house

Image

Local groups team up for Breast Milk Donation Drive

Image

Vigo County Property Tax deadline approaching

Image

Police officer hurt in Terre Haute car crash

Image

Vermilion County leaders seek ways to lower the jail population

Image

Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week