Clear

Airbnb hosts are offering free housing to thousands of California wildfire evacuees

Article Image

California is in a state of emergency as...

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 9:39 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2019 9:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

California is in a state of emergency as wildfires rage through communities, leaving thousands displaced from their homes and searching for a safe place to stay.

Airbnb is offering relief to some evacuees through its Open Homes program, an online tool where displaced people and relief workers affected by the Kincade and Tick wildfires may find free accommodation until November 7.

Airbnb is encouraging homeowners in Santa Clarita, Sonoma County, and the surrounding areas to participate by listing their homes for $0 on the site.

The Kincade, Tick, and Getty fires have forced many residents to evacuate in the face of encroaching wildfires and power shutoffs. The Kincade Fire alone has displaced almost 200,000 people over an estimated 50,000 acres.

Current hosts may choose one of their existing listings or create a new one for the cause. Those who aren't already Airbnb hosts may make a verified Airbnb account and list their home.

Through Open Homes, Airbnb organizes relief stays for people needing a home or bed in the face of natural disaster, war, conflict, or other disastrous events. The program acts as a tool for people to open their homes in affected areas.

'Hosts can play an important role in their community's response and recovery — just by offering their extra space,' according to the Open Homes website. 'Since 2012, hosts have opened their doors to people affected by disasters all over the world.'

Once Airbnb activates the response tool for an affected area, it reaches out to established hosts and asks if they have a space available. Participating hosts list their homes for free on the website and Airbnb waives all booking fees.

Once hosts opt into the program, their home appears available on the Open Homes booking tool to all those from the affected area. Evacuees may then reach out to the host directly.

Airbnb has no clear system in place to ensure that people booking free stays are disaster victims, but the company says that 'any reservation reported to have been made by a non-evacuee will be canceled and guests must leave the listing immediately.'

Hosts who do not want to provide a $0 listing may offer a discount in their listing descriptions or titles but will not be visible on the Open Homes booking page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Cloudy & Misty
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How to stay safe this spooky season

Image

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High: 52

Image

Vigo County CASA hosts trunk or treat

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

CODA holds open house

Image

Local groups team up for Breast Milk Donation Drive

Image

Vigo County Property Tax deadline approaching

Image

Police officer hurt in Terre Haute car crash

Image

Vermilion County leaders seek ways to lower the jail population

Image

Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week