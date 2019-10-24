Clear

Bunnies dumped on side of road rescued by neighbors

Article Image

The intersection of Glass Road and Bray's Point in Gloucester is where nearly two dozen bunnies were dumped over the weekend.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 10:04 AM
Posted By: WTKR

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WTKR) -- The intersection of Glass Road and Bray's Point in Gloucester is where nearly two dozen bunnies were dumped over the weekend.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Department, they were called to the intersection on October 20 after a neighbor reported finding a large number of white bunnies on the loose near the road.

Neighbors and deputies ran around in the dark with nets, trying to catch as many as they could.

In total, 18 were caught and are now being cared for by a family in Mathews. Unfortunately, some of bunnies that were dumped have died. Those caring for the bunnies say they were hit by cars because drivers didn't see them in the dark.

Animal Control and the sheriff’s department are investigating the crime. They say since the animals were pets, the offense is considered animal cruelty.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Cloudier and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Partly sunny, cooler. High: 59

Image

Three people hurt in downtown Terre Haute fire

Image

Sycamore Winery announces expansion to downtown Terre Haute location

Image

Vincennes University breaks ground on new student housing complex

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Union Hospital Respiratory Week

Image

Teachers Association Forum

Image

Three people hurt in downtown Terre Haute fire

Image

Cobie Barnes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week