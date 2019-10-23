Clear

Henry Thomas, star of 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,' arrested for alleged DUI

Article Image

Henry Thomas, best known for his role as Elliott in the 1982 film "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," was arrested Monday in Oregon, police told CNN.Jennife...

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 2:26 PM
Posted By: CNN

Henry Thomas, best known for his role as Elliott in the 1982 film "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," was arrested Monday in Oregon, police told CNN.

Jennifer Massey, public information officer for the Tualatin Police Department, told CNN that a concerned passerby called police about a suspicious looking vehicle that was stopped in a lane of travel.

Subsequent investigation by officers resulted in Thomas, 48, being arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. Thomas was transported to the Washington County Jail, according to Massey.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, "E.T." made Thomas a child star when the film debuted in 1982.

The actor has gone on to other roles as an adult, including Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House."

He was released from custody Tuesday morning on his own recognizance, according to a Washington County Jail spokesperson.

CNN has reached out to Thomas and his reps for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Increasing clouds, cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Extended Interviews - The drug problem and jobs

Image

A successful year for law enforcement at the covered bridge festival

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy. High: 67

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Sisters of Providence celebrate Foundation Day

Image

Hamilton Center holds awards banquet

Image

Governor Holcomb presents check to two groups working to fight addiction

Image

Hemp farms are starting to pop up in the Wabash Valley

Image

We asked Terre Haute's mayoral candidates what they would do to bring good-paying jobs to the city,

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival