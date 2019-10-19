Clear

Death toll rises after a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in North Carolina

Article Image

Another person has died from an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in North Carolina, bringing the death toll to four.None of the victims have been ide...

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 8:38 AM
Posted By: CNN

Another person has died from an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in North Carolina, bringing the death toll to four.

None of the victims have been identified by authorities and health officials have not discussed the circumstances of their deaths.

There have been 141 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease, an airborne lung infection, or Pontiac Fever, a milder form of the disease since last month. Health officials said nearly all of those infected were attending the NC Mountain State Fair in Fletcher between September 6 and 15.

The outbreak has been linked to a hot tubs display in one events center and officials said it took place during the last five days of the fair, a preliminary report shows.

There were no other significant sources of aerosolized water -- small droplets of water or mist that can be inhaled -- at the event center, and no other ongoing potential sources of exposure identified, the health department has said.

Legionnaires' disease is a lung infection contracted when people breathe in the Legionella bacteria through a mist or by accidentally getting water into their lungs that contains the bacteria.

The disease is serious but can be treated with antibiotics, the department said. About 1 in 10 people who get sick from Legionnaires' disease die, a recent government report found.

Legionella bacteria are found naturally in the environment but can become a health concern when they "spread in human-made water systems like hot water tanks, cooling towers of air conditioning systems, decorative fountains and hot tubs or spas that are not properly maintained," the North Carolina health department said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
A nice weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Weather Update

Image

Segment Two in The Zone

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment One In The Zone

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

CJ’s Daily Bread: Fighting hunger one meal at a time

Image

Vigo County veterans group set to hold their only canned food drive of the year

Image

Vigo County School Corporation set to start exclusions for unvaccinated students

Image

How do you feel about the THPD deal with Live PD?

Image

Friday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season