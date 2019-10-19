This time capsule has been through a lot.
It was first buried in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1887, after being put together by a school run by Protestants who were dedicated to converting Mormons through education.
When that school was demolished in 1959, the time capsule was uncovered. Someone opened it, but then left it at the school district office, where it sat in a closet for years.
It was finally unveiled publicly Wednesday, during an event at Utah's Division of Archives and Records.
Inside there was kind of a little bit of everything: newspapers, a list of the church's members, photographs, a student autograph book. There were even small items like a button, ribbons and a pebble.
And -- a single pristine stick of gum in its original wrapping.
"It appears that ... people were able to just drop things in at the very end," said Alan Barnett, the local government archivist who led the public unveiling. That provided people a chance to "contribute a piece of themselves," he told CNN.
The capsule tells the story of early education in Utah, and some of the conflict between Mormons and non-Mormons, he said.
But it also goes deeper, in showing the ways people want themselves and their work to be remembered, Barnett said.
"I think that's what time capsules are about," he said. "It's a way of perpetuating the memory of what they felt was really important work, of educating and converting Mormons."
Related Content
- Here's what was inside a 132-year-old time capsule found in Utah
- 50-year-old time capsule opened in Bicknell
- Bicknell works to preserve contents of flooded time capsule
- Easter egg hunt moved inside, check here for times
- Two found dead inside Clay County, Illinois home, investigation underway
- 2-year-old Indiana boy found inside hot vehicle dies
- 'Extinct' Galapagos tortoise found after 100 years
- They went to an abandoned home to smoke weed. Inside, they found a tiger.
- Card skimmer found attached card reader inside Terre Haute gas station
- Paris man trying to escape the heat found dead inside of his vehicle