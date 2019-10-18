Clear

NOAA's 2019 winter forecast shows it will likely be warmer

Posted: Oct 18, 2019
CNN

Much of the United States will be warmer than normal this winter, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center said in its Winter Outlook that the South, New England, Alaska and Hawaii can expect milder than normal temperatures.

The Northern Plains and Midwest have an equal chance of being warmer or cooler than usual.

Wetter-than-average conditions are most likely in Alaska, Hawaii and parts of some northern states.

Drier-than-average conditions are most likely for portions of the Gulf Coast, including Louisiana and eastern Texas.

Drought conditions are expected to improve in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Alaska and Hawaii.

El Niño is expected to remain neutral during the winter, meaning there will be neither El Niño or La Niña. This means there won't be any outside force to influence the atmospheric patterns one way or the other.

"Without either El Niño or La Niña conditions, short-term climate patterns like the Arctic Oscillation will drive winter weather and could result in large swings in temperature and precipitation," said Mike Halpert, deputy director of the Climate Prediction Center.

The center updates its three-month outlook each month. Look for the next update on November 21.

