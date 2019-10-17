Clear

Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse will be on Airbnb for $60 per night

Article Image

Call three friends, jump in the bubble gum pink Jeep, and hop on the Pacific Coast Highway. The Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse is available to rent.It is be...

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 9:36 AM
Posted By: CNN

Call three friends, jump in the bubble gum pink Jeep, and hop on the Pacific Coast Highway. The Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse is available to rent.

It is beachy and dreamy, and it is very, very pink.

Better yet? It's only $60 per night on Airbnb.

Panoramic ocean views and glamorous décor bring the plastic playset of your childhood to life.

The real house even has the iconic hot pink slide from the balcony to the infinity pool below.

It will be the first-ever stay for one lucky Barbie fan and up to three friends. The two-night special will be available to book starting October 23 at 11 a.m. PT and the stay itself must take place from Sunday, October 27, to Tuesday, October 29.

The house, of course, is absolutely stunning.

There's an insane closet decked out in Barbie attire, a personal home movie theater, and a peaceful meditation terrace.

In addition to the once-in-a-lifetime chance to stay in Barbie's Dreamhouse, some pretty inspirational women will be there, too.

The world-class fencing champion, Ibtihaj Muhammad, will offer one-on-one fencing lessons.

Pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers will give a behind-the-scenes tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Center.

Chef Gina Clarke-Helm, founder of Malibu Seaside Chef, will cook farm-fresh food and give a hands-on cooking lesson.

And because Barbie is the ultimate glam girl, celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin will provide makeovers. Yes, she's the one who works with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, so be ready for that glow up.

It's all in honor of the Barbie brand's 60th Anniversary.

Don't forget to tell Ken you've got plans.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Sunny and cool today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

'They come every year, you can't miss them,' Community response to the return of crows

Image

James Mallory

Image

Illias Gordon

Image

Ricks Rallies

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Personal safety and avoiding scams, Vigo County Sheriff's Office talks about Crime Stoppers during p

Image

Three in custody after a car crashed into the pumps at a Vigo County gas station

Image

One long-time company in Illinois is closing its doors

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis