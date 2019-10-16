Clear

Air Canada will use gender-neutral terms instead of saying 'ladies and gentlemen' on flights

Passengers on board Air Canada won't hear flight attendants say "ladies and gentlemen" any more. Soon they will hear...

Passengers on board Air Canada won't hear flight attendants say "ladies and gentlemen" any more. Soon they will hear gender-neutral terms.

During onboard announcements, the term "everybody" will replace the terms "ladies and gentlemen," according to CNN news partner CTV.

"We will be amending our onboard announcements to modernize them and remove specific references to gender," a media spokesperson for the company told CTV.

"We work hard to make sure all employees feel like valued members of the Air Canada family, while ensuring our customers are comfortable and respected when they choose to travel with us."

CNN reached out to the company for a statement but has yet to hear back.

This decision comes during a time when many US states and other countries are adding more gender options on identification cards and birth certificates.

Earlier this year, Airlines for America (A4A), an industry trade group, announced it will expand gender options for US passengers booking flights. The new options will include "unspecified" and "undisclosed."

Air Canada didn't say when the changes will go into effect, according to CTV.

