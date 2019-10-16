Clear

A 14-year-old student was tackled by classmates after bringing a gun to school

A California high school was put on lockdown Tuesday after a student brought a gun to school, police said.The La Habra High School student was tackled...

A California high school was put on lockdown Tuesday after a student brought a gun to school, police said.

The La Habra High School student was tackled to the ground by other students after he brought an unloaded handgun into the building, CNN affiliate KCAL reported. Students said the boy was showing off the gun in class.

The incident took place during a metal shop class around 9:35 a.m., according to the news station.

The 14-year-old boy pointed it at a few students and they wrestled him to the ground and took the gun away, the affiliate said, citing students' reports.

"As far as we know at this point the gun was unloaded," Lt. Brian Miller told KCAL. "Also, there was some type of a struggle between a couple students to get the gun away from this particular student."

In a statement, the high school said it went on lockdown as a precaution.

"All students and faculty are safe at this time," the school tweeted in an update, which announced the lockdown was lifted less than an hour later.

The teen with the gun was either showing it off or trying to sell it, police said, according to the affiliate.

Officers located the handgun and detained the student, La Habra police said. No one was injured and there aren't any other threats to the school, police said.

