Clear

A man showed up to a California police department with a body in his car and admitted to killing four people

Article Image

A man walked into a California police department and told officers he had killed four people, police say.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 8:51 AM
Posted By: CNN

A man walked into a California police department Monday and told officers he had killed four people, police say.

One of the bodies was in the car the suspect drove to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. His three other victims were in his apartment more than 200 miles away, Roseville Police Department Captain Josh Simon said in a Monday news conference.

Roseville officers learned of the man's confession around noon, when they received a call from Mt. Shasta police, who detained the suspect after he came in.

Roseville is about 20 miles from Sacramento and about 212 miles from Mt. Shasta.

This is an ongoing investigation in coordination with the Mt. Shasta police department, Simon said, adding police don't believe the quadruple homicide was a random act. The suspects and the victim likely knew each other, police said.

Police did not identify the suspect or the victims.

"The sole suspect involved in this incident is in custody and we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to our community," he said.

The killings, he said, will likely take a toll on the Roseville community.

"This can really have an effect on all our first responders and people who may or may not know these victims. So this is a very heavy impact to our community," Simon said.

Police will hold another news update Tuesday morning, Simon said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
A chance for afternoon rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know Tuesday

Image

Community response to the possibility of a hit TV show being filmed in Terre Haute

Image

Tuesday: Afternoon thundershowers, warmer. High: 72

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Big brass band puts on a show for ISU's Performing Art Series

Image

Hearing on cannabis sales

Image

Andrews Record Setting Year

Image

Hey Kevin 10-14

Image

American Legion in Brazil looks to expand

Image

Weekend demolition derby and car show set to benefit breast cancer victims and their families

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis