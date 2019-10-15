Clear

Three employees at an assisted living facility are accused of encouraging elderly residents to fight one another

Three employees at a North Carolina assisted living facility are accused of allowing elderly residents to fight one another, encouraging them to fight, and,...

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 8:49 AM
Posted By: CNN

Three employees at a North Carolina assisted living facility are accused of allowing elderly residents to fight one another, encouraging them to fight, and, in one case, assaulting a resident.

Marilyn Latish McKey, 32; Tonacia Yvonne Tyson, 20; and Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, 26, have been arrested and charged, according to a police report.

A report of elder abuse made to Winston-Salem police in June accused employees of allowing residents to fight one another, the police report said. Police and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services then learned that employees were also encouraging the fighting.

One employee, police say, physically shoved a resident.

According to the police report no injuries were reported or discovered.

Tyson and Jordan are facing one count each of assault on an individual with a disability for the June incident at the Danby House assisted living facility in Winston-Salem, according to the report. McKey is facing two counts of the same charge.

All three are scheduled to appear in court Nov. 14. CNN has attempted to reach out to the defendants. It is unclear if they have legal representation.

Danby House spokesman James Harvey denounced calling the incident a "Fight Club," saying the investigation was related to one isolated incident.

The facility said that the three employees were fired immediately and that administrators are working closely with police.

"Danby House has a zero-tolerance policy for the mistreatment of those in our care," the facility said in a statement. "Additional staff training and a more rigorous vetting process for all new and existing employees at Danby House has been implemented."

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services ordered the facility to stop admitting residents in August after determining that conditions were "detrimental to the health and safety of the resident."

The suspension of admission will be lifted after Danby House enacts a plan of correction and the department returns for an unannounced inspection, the health and human services department said in a statement.

