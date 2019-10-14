Clear

Android 10 beta rolls out to some Samsung Galaxy phones

Samsung Galaxy users can now upgrade to Android 10...

Samsung Galaxy users can now upgrade to Android 10 for a handful of new software features.

The company announced Monday it has begun rolling out a beta version of Google's latest mobile operating system to the line of S10 smartphones, including S10e, S10, S10+ and the S10 5G.

In September, Google released Android 10 for Google Pixel phones but said the software will roll out to other devices later this year.

Key new design features include notifications that take up less screen space, an improved Dark Mode that works on the home screen, a screen time management tool and a Focus Mode, which disables apps from annoying users when they want to concentrate. Samsung said in a release the features aim to "make the experience more natural, seamless and efficient."

For now, the beta version is accessible through the Samsung Members app. Beta versions sometimes have bugs, so experts typically caution users to download at their own risk.

Samsung didn't immediately reply for comment about when Android 10 will be available for all of its devices.

Android 10 is the first operating system not to use a dessert-themed name. Previous Android iterations featured names such as Honeycomb, Eclair and Oreo. Google explained last month that some desserts aren't inclusive of its international community. In many languages, the names translate to words with different letters that don't fit with its alphabetical order sequence

