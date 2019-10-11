Clear

California bans travel-size plastic shampoo bottles from hotels

Article Image

In a few years, you'll no longer be able to rely on hotels in California for...

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 9:07 AM
Posted By: CNN

In a few years, you'll no longer be able to rely on hotels in California for those travel-size bottles of shampoo and lotion.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Wednesday that bans hotels from supplying such bottles in an effort to reduce the number of plastic containers being thrown away by hotels and guests.

The bill, set to take effect in 2023, will apply to lodging establishments with more than 50 rooms. Hotels with less than 50 rooms must stop using the tiny bottles by 2024.

This would not impact hospitals, nursing homes, residential retirement communities, prisons, jails or homeless shelters, according to the bill.

If a hotel in California doesn't comply with the ban, its owners and operators could be subject to monetary fines. On the first violation, a written warning will be given along with a $500 fine for each day the lodging establishment is in violation, according to the bill. Any second or subsequent violations would result in a $2,000 fine.

Assembly Member Ash Kalra of San Jose co-authored the bill, known as AB 1162. Kalra has said small plastic bottles under 12 ounces cause a sizable amount of waste and believes his law will help reduce the problem.

The legislation comes at a time when many cities and companies are moving to ban single-use plastics such as water bottles in airports, straws and grocery bags.

California has been at the forefront of bans on single-use plastics and became the first state to ban plastic bags in 2014. New York state also moved to do the same with plastic bags last month and is now looking to prohibit hotel plastics with a bill sponsored by New York Sen. Todd Kaminsky.

"Little everyday actions, like eliminating small plastic bottles, will have a positive impact on our environment," Kaminsky said in a press release. "By barring hotels from giving single-use plastic toiletries to customers, we are safeguarding our environment, and mitigating plastic waste and waterway pollution."

Marriott International announced in April it would replace the individual soap, shampoo and conditioner bottles with bulk dispensers in its showers. The program is expected to save an average of 250 pounds of plastic per year for a 140-room hotel -- about 23,000 plastic bottles, Marriott told Lodging Magazine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 68°
Rain, then Much Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute City Council has approved many salary updates for city employees

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Crime Stoppers: 2 males broke in to the You Store It

Image

$20,000 Awarded for Aquatic Feature in Sullivan

Image

Indiana State University homecoming festivities: Changes to the tradition to keep you safe

Image

‘Change the world one Hoodie at a Time’: Hoodie Drive at Terre Haute North

Image

Community Crossing Grant Program awards money to Terre Haute and Vigo County

Image

Friday: Showers and storms, temperatures drop. High: 68

Image

Mental Illness can affect everyone

Image

THS Volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper