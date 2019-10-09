Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

What happened to this car is nuts. 200 walnuts, to be exact

Article Image

If you park your car outside, you might want to look under the hood every once in a while. You could end up with a little surprise from the critters in your...

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 10:52 AM
Posted By: CNN

If you park your car outside, you might want to look under the hood every once in a while. You could end up with a little surprise from the critters in your yard.

The squirrels around Holly and Chris Persic's home seem to be stocking up for the winter by taking walnuts from their yard in Pittsburgh and shoving them under the hood of their car.

Holly was driving her car Monday when she thought it smelled like it was burning and was making a strange sound. When she popped the hood, she found more than 200 walnuts and lots of grass.

"They were everywhere, under the battery, near the radiator fan," Chris said. "The walnuts on the engine block were black and smelt like they were definitely roasting."

Holly had her car inspected last month but hadn't looked under the hood since then, her husband Chris told CNN on Tuesday. The walnuts started falling only a few weeks ago.

"The squirrels worked pretty fast!" Chris said.

They had noticed there weren't very many walnuts around the yard, given how big the tree is, but they said they didn't think they would find them under the hood of their car.

There were so many walnuts and so much grass under the hood of the car that it took almost a full hour to get the car clean enough to take it to a local auto repair shop.

Once they got the car to the shop, mechanics were able to put it up on a lift and remove the protective plate from under the car. Walnuts they couldn't reach fell out and covered the floor. There were enough walnuts to fill half a trash can.

"My truck may have had a squirrel chew through/pull out a fuel injector hose, and Holly's looked like they were storing up for the next three winters," Chris wrote in a post on Facebook. "Was absolutely nuts ... no pun intended."

There was no damage to the car, beyond it needing a cleanup.

If it weren't for the rain, Chris said he thinks this would have been less of a funny story. The grass under the hood was damp, but he thinks it could have caught fire if it wasn't.

"It was more or less just smoldering," he said. "Something crazy that happened, that could've turned out bad, ended up being a little funny."

Chris said people have messaged him that they checked under their hoods because of what happened to him, and he said he hopes people continue to check on their cars.

"Long story short, if you park outside, do yourself a favor and check under the hood every once in awhile," Chris wrote on Facebook.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
A warm up begins today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dump overturns in Parke County

Image

Sober Ride once again helping to keep Homecoming celebration safe

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders are getting ready for some fun spooky-themed events

Image

Gibson: "Copper Bar will re-open

Image

Vigo County leaders are moving forward with a plan to bring new life to a former business

Image

Local fire department addresses community concerns over vacant building fires

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Rodney Marsalis Monday Oct. 14th at Tilson Auditorium ISU

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Terre Haute man arrested after chase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams