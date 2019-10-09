Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Target is helping to revive the Toys 'R' Us brand online

Article Image

Target is bringing Toys "R" Us back online in time for the holiday shopping season.The US retail chain has announced a partnership with Toys "R" Us pa...

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 10:49 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2019 12:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

Target is bringing Toys 'R' Us back online in time for the holiday shopping season.

The US retail chain has announced a partnership with Toys 'R' Us parent company, Tru Kids Brands, to relaunch the iconic toy brand online in the United States.

Toys 'R' Us filed for bankruptcy in the United States in 2017 and closed all its US and UK stores the following year.

Under the agreement, shoppers on the Toys 'R' Us website, which relaunched on Tuesday, can complete their purchases on Target.com. Toys can be be delivered or picked up in Target stores.

'By applying our capabilities in a new way with Toys 'R' Us, we can serve even more toy shoppers, drive new growth, and build on our toy leadership,' Target executive Nikhil Nayar said in a statement.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tru Kids, which won the rights to the Toys 'R' Us brand in bankruptcy court in October 2018, is determined to revive the retail brand in the United States.

It teamed up with US grocery chain Kroger to set up 'Geoffrey's Toy Box' sections in 600 stores during the holidays, a reference to the Toys 'R' Us giraffe mascot.

'Our US strategy is to bring back the Toys 'R' Us brand in a modern way,' Richard Barry, the CEO of Tru Kids, said in a statement.

Tru Kids plans to open two new Toys 'R' Us stores this year in Texas and New Jersey before increasing the number of locations to 10 by the end of 2020, according to a spokesperson.

The company says the stores will showcase new products, allow customers to test items before purchase and 'create memorable experiences for kids and families.'

Target, meanwhile, faces stiff competition from the likes of Amazon and Walmart, which have pushed aggressively into toys to fill the void left by Toys 'R' Us.

Walmart was selling more toys in the US than Toys 'R' Us even before its bankruptcy filing. So was Target.

Earlier this month, Target announced that it would be selling Disney merchandise, previously only available at Disney's own retail locations, online and in 25 locations across the United States.

- Robert McLean and Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
A warm up begins today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dump overturns in Parke County

Image

Sober Ride once again helping to keep Homecoming celebration safe

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders are getting ready for some fun spooky-themed events

Image

Gibson: "Copper Bar will re-open

Image

Vigo County leaders are moving forward with a plan to bring new life to a former business

Image

Local fire department addresses community concerns over vacant building fires

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Rodney Marsalis Monday Oct. 14th at Tilson Auditorium ISU

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Terre Haute man arrested after chase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams