This record-breaking pumpkin is heavier than a small car and big enough to fit inside

Article Image

Connecticut resident Alex Noel set a new record for the heaviest pumpkin at the annual Topsfield Fair in Massachusetts. CNN affiliate WBZ has the story.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 10:08 AM
Posted By: CNN

If you think you picked the biggest pumpkin at the patch, think again. A Connecticut man just set a local record for the heaviest pumpkin at the Topsfield Fair in New England.

The winner of the All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off is 2,294.5 pounds.

To put that in perspective, one of the lightest cars on the market, the Mitsubishi Mirage, only weighs 2,018 pounds. Seeing a Mirage rolling down the highway is a lot less alarming than watching a 2,294.5-pound pumpkin roll by, of course.

The mountainous plant looks like its seconds away from splitting at the seams, it is so big. But, it has some fierce competition.

Worldwide, the Guinness World Record for Heaviest Pumpkin is held by Mathias Willemijns from Belgium and his 2,624.6-pound pumpkin.

The man behind this particular whopping weigh-in is Alex Noel from Pomfret, Connecticut. He snagged a $8,519 prize for winning the competition.

"I'll sleep better tonight than I have in 18 years," Noel told CNN affiliate WBZ.

Perhaps we can all sleep a little better knowing that Loel's award-winning squash is safe and sound in its own enormous pumpkin-sized house in the fair's Fruit and Vegetable building.

New Englanders can drop by to see all the monstrous winners of the fair's Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off through October 14th.

