Clear

Dick's has destroyed $5 million worth of weapons, its CEO says

Article Image

Dick's Sporting Goods has destroyed $5 million of the chain's gun inventory, its CEO said.After finding out that Dick's...

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 9:59 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 11:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

Dick's Sporting Goods has destroyed $5 million of the chain's gun inventory, its CEO said.

After finding out that Dick's had sold the Parkland shooter a shotgun, CEO Edward Stack decided last year the company would no longer sell firearm to anyone under 21. Dick's announced it would destroy its inventory of weapons, rather than allow them to be sold by another retailer.

Since then, about $5 million of the chain's gun inventory has been turned into scrap metal, Stack said in an interview with CBS.

'All this about, you know, how we were anti-Second Amendment, you know, 'we don't believe in the Constitution,' and none of that could be further from the truth,' he said in the interview. 'We just didn't want to sell the assault-style weapons that could inflict that kind of damage.'

The shooting

Stack is a hunter and gun owner who believes strongly in the Second Amendment. The company, which his father started as a fish-and-tackle shop in 1948, has sold guns since long before Stack started working there in 1977.

But the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, on February 14, 2018, changed that. Seventeen people were killed in the attack.

Though the gun sold to the shooter was not the AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting, Stack said he couldn't stand being part of the narrative of mass shootings.

'We had a pit in our stomach,' he told CNN soon after the shooting. 'We did everything by the book that we were supposed to do, from a legal standpoint, we followed everything we were supposed to do. And somehow this kid was still able to buy a gun from us.'

The decision

Stack told CBS the controversial decision cost his company about a quarter of a billion dollars in revenue.

Dick's is not the only national chain to be grappling with gun sales.

Walmart announced in September that it would reduce its gun and ammunition sales significantly, also requesting that customers no longer open carry guns into their stores, even in states that allow open carry.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CODA hoasts candlelight vigil

Image

Terre Haute North graduates honored for service and leadership

Image

Chamber of Commerce supports Vigo County Schools referendum

Image

Vigo County School Corp. Proposes 2020 Budget

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 74

Image

Early voting begins: What you need to know before heading out to the polls

Image

Standoff continues on Markle Ave and Michigan St in Vigo Co

Image

The Weight of Leaves

Image

Overnight: Clear and chilly. Little/no breeze. Low: 46°

Image

Hey Kevin October 7th

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams