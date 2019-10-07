Clear

Fall foliage 2019: This map shows where you can expect to see peak fall colors

Article Image

It's finally October, which means one thing: Fall is in full swing.Pumpkin spice is everywhere you turn, despite the fact that parts of the...

It's finally October, which means one thing: Fall is in full swing.

Pumpkin spice is everywhere you turn, despite the fact that parts of the USA are currently feeling some historic heat, and leaves are starting to turn.

As the weather gets cooler and the days get shorter, turn your gaze towards the trees to see that beautiful collage of red, purple, orange and yellow.

Curious when fall foliage will appear in all its glory in your area? Say no more. The website SmokyMountains.com has you covered with this interactive map.

The predictive map pulls historical data and seasonal forecast predictions from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to predict the precise moment peak fall will occur county-by-county across the US. It's a good tool, especially if you plan to travel.

The map is one of the only fall leaf tools that provides accurate predictions for the entire continental US, according to the Smoky Mountains tourism site.

Predicting the exact move Mother Nature's exact moves is difficult, but the map is as accurate as the casual leaf peeper can expect it to be.

"Although the scientific concept of how leaves change colors is fairly simple, predicting the precise moment the event will occur is extremely challenging," Wes Melton, data scientist and the chief technology officer of SmokyMountains.com, said in a press release. "Our end goal is to produce a map that's useful and fun."

The good news: If you were worried that autumn would never come, fear no more. The map appears to show that by November 2, every state in the US will see at least a little bit of foliage.

