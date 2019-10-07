Clear

A teenager died trying to save his family from a car that plunged into a Delaware canal

Article Image

Three young members of one family are dead and another is missing after police say a vehicle plunged into a canal in Delaware.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 9:19 AM
Posted By: CNN

An 18-year-old died trying to save his family from a car submerged in water after it plunged off a gravel road and into a canal in Delaware Sunday morning.

The teen was driving his two younger brothers, his girlfriend, and a cousin to a youth football game around 9:41 a.m. ET on Sunday when their car went into the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal, according to CNN affiliate KYW.

First responders located a 16-year-old girl on the canal banks in Middletown about a mile west of the William Roth Bridge. She told them the 18-year-old helped her get to shore and then returned to the water to rescue the other three passengers, a news release from the Delaware State Police said.

His body was recovered from the water shortly after rescuers arrived, according to the release.

"He was a hero and tried to do everything he could to help the remaining passengers in that vehicle," Delaware State Police Master Corporal Michael Austin told KYW.

Police said the bodies of two other male passengers, ages 16 and 12, were found in the vehicle, a Chevy HHR, when it was removed from the water.

The body of a 6-year-old boy has not yet been recovered, the release said.

None of the victims have been identified by police and investigators have not yet determined what led to the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Sunny and nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Battle of the Branches Saturday October 19th 11am-4pm

Image

Doctors are saying this year's flu season could come earlier than expected

Image

Monday: Cloudy start, sunny finish. High: 72

Image

Serious crash closes portion of I-70

Image

Sunday night weather

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Final outdoor market of the season

Image

Baesler's birthday celebrations

Image

Journey back in time with Pioneer Days

Image

Search for a missing man in Clark County, Ill. cancelled

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams