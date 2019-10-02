Clear

What do you get when Hershey's and Yuengling team up? Chocolate beer

Article Image

For the parents who jealously watch their trick-or-treating children dive into pillowcases full of...

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 9:43 AM
Posted By: CNN

For the parents who jealously watch their trick-or-treating children dive into pillowcases full of Halloween candy, Hershey and Yuengling are thinking of you. And they've teamed up to brew a new grown-up treat, just in time for sweet-tooth season.

The result? Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter.

It's a sugary spin on Yuengling's dark-brewed porter recipe. And it makes an already rich brew even richer with caramel and a hefty helping of the ubiquitous candy brand's chocolate.

The brewing company says the brew pairs well with cheese, smoky barbeque and, well, more chocolate. Sugar begets sugar.

It's staying off shelves for now, but it'll be available on tap in scattered bars and restaurants in 13 states (including Hershey's birthplace, Pennsylvania) and Washington, DC.

The chocolate porter's run starts before Halloween and ends right around another dessert-centric holiday, Valentine's Day.

Is a pint of sweet beer a good enough excuse to ditch the roses and chocolate-covered strawberries? That's up to the sipper.

Of course, there's still alcohol in the beer—4.7% by volume, to be exact—so cocoa fiends under 21 will have to stick to hot chocolate for now.

It's certainly not the first chocolaty brew, and it won't be the last. But it's tough to complain when two centuries-old brands bring two beloved vices, chocolate and beer, right where they belong—together.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
One Last Warm Day
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayoral forum works to educate public ahead of November election - Morning Show

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, hot, and breezy. High: 89°

Image

Washington boys soccer

Image

South Knox soccer

Image

Sullivan Night Out brings first responders together with the community

Image

Terre Haute Police Department wins annual Brown versus Blue' basketball game

Image

Crews finish long-term Rockville street project

Image

Police search for a stolen handgun after a series of car break-ins, two arrested

Image

League of Women Voters Terre Haute mayoral debate

Image

ISU Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say