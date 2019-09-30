Clear

An Auburn player tumbled into Mississippi State's bulldog mascot. Don't worry, the dog's fine

Article Image

Mississippi State University's bulldog mascot, Bully, is resting up Sunday after a football player from rival Auburn crashed into him on the sidelines during...

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 9:38 AM
Posted By: CNN

Mississippi State University's bulldog mascot, Bully, is resting up Sunday after a football player from rival Auburn crashed into him on the sidelines during Saturday's game.

It happened as Bully XXI was on his leash near the end zone during the first quarter and about to head off the field to cool down, his handler Lisa Pritchard said. That's when Auburn running back JaTarvious Whitlow came flying towards him after scoring a touchdown.

Video of the game shows Whitlow tumbling into Bully, pushing the dog sideways. Bully somehow stayed on his feet -- apparently bulldogs don't go down easily -- but glared at Whitlow as the two came face to face with each other.

Luckily, neither were injured in the collision. Pritchard told CNN that Bully is perfectly fine and was just startled.

They even reassured fans on the dog's Twitter account: "Hey Bulldog Nation. Just want everyone to know I am fine!! I'm headed back out on the field now."

Fans from all over, even those who aren't MSU supporters, responded with comments of relief.

"Auburn fan here, glad all is okay," posted one.

"Should get extra treats," said another.

Others shared images of their own bulldogs along with messages of support.

Pritchard, a veterinarian technician, said she checked over Bully when they went off the field. They even had a quick video chat with his vet to make sure the pup was uninjured.

"I've been doing this for 27 years and this is the first time I've had any problems whatsoever," she said.

She and Bully are doing nothing Sunday but resting, Pritchard said.

The outcome for Mississippi State on Saturday was less positive, however. They lost, 56-23.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
The Return of Summer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

After nearly 5 years, Kaylyn Whitaker's murder case may finally come to a close

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Summer Heat! Breezy! High: 90°

Image

Taste of Memorial

Image

Mid-century church tour

Image

Mediterranean Festival

Image

Drama therapy launch party

Image

Swing for a Cure Softball Tournament

Image

Benefit ride for Garrett Woltman

Image

WWII Veteran honored for service

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say