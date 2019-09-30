Clear

CVS pulls Zantac and similar heartburn drugs because of cancer worries

Article Image

CVS Pharmacy has stopped selling Zantac, as well as its generic version of the heartburn medication, over concerns that they might contain a substance that c...

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 9:35 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

CVS Pharmacy has stopped selling Zantac, as well as its generic version of the heartburn medication, over concerns that they might contain a substance that could cause cancer.

CVS, the largest pharmacy chain in the country, said over the weekend it was suspending sale of Zantac and other products which contain ranitidine until further notice. The US Food and Drug Administration said earlier this month that it has learned that some ranitidine -- acid-reducing and heartburn medicines, including those known by the brand name Zantac -- contain low levels of an impurity that could cause cancer.

Zantac and its generic counterpart have not been recalled, a statement from CVS said, and the FDA has not recommended that patients stop taking ranitidine products.

Customers can return products

The nitrosamine impurity known as N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, has been classified as a probable human carcinogen based on lab tests, and this isn't the first time that it has been detected in a common medication.

Since last year, the FDA has been investigating NDMA and other impurities in blood pressure and heart failure medicines known as angiotensin receptor blockers or ARBs. Numerous recalls have been launched as the FDA found 'unacceptable levels' of nitrosamines in several of those common drugs containing valsartan.

A study published last year in the medical journal BMJ found no 'markedly increased short term overall risk of cancer' among users of the valsartan drugs contaminated with NDMA. Yet that study also noted that research into long-term cancer risk is needed.

Customers who have already bought the products can return them to CVS for a refund, CVS said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
The Return of Summer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

After nearly 5 years, Kaylyn Whitaker's murder case may finally come to a close

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Summer Heat! Breezy! High: 90°

Image

Taste of Memorial

Image

Mid-century church tour

Image

Mediterranean Festival

Image

Drama therapy launch party

Image

Swing for a Cure Softball Tournament

Image

Benefit ride for Garrett Woltman

Image

WWII Veteran honored for service

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say