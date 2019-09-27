Clear

Indiana election upgrade leaves much paperless voting

Indiana officials are launching an election system upgrade adding devices to perhaps 1,000 electronic voting machines around the state that will display a paper record to voters.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 12:23 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials are launching an election system upgrade adding devices to perhaps 1,000 electronic voting machines around the state that will display a paper record to voters.

Those devices are intended for placement before the May 2020 primary on 10% of Indiana’s paperless voting machines, which election officials say are still used in up to 58 of the state’s 92 counties. The State Budget Committee is set to vote Friday on releasing $6 million for that project.

Republican Secretary of State Connie Lawson says adding the devices will help improve voter confidence that their ballot is being correctly counted. Lawson had initially sought up to $75 million for adding the equipment to electronic machines, but scaled that back at the request of state budget writers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Sunny and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Night: Clear start, showers possible later. Low: 69

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Remembering the life of a Terre Haute leader who touched many hearts in the valley

Image

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Slight chance of isolated showers. High: 86°

Image

Cornhole tournament set to help Terre Haute Humane Society

Image

Organizers get ready to kick off 50th Cory Apple Festival

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Crime Stoppers: Shoe thief at Academy Sports

Image

INBiz Roadshow looks to help small business owners

Image

Group gathers to help families cope with loss

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say