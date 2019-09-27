Clear

An Illinois man is found guilty of hate crimes after harassing a woman in a Puerto Rico flag shirt

Article Image

An Illinois man who harassed a woman for wearing a Puerto Rico flag shirt has been found guilty of hate crime.A jury convicted Timothy G. Trybus of tw...

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 9:41 AM
Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

An Illinois man who harassed a woman for wearing a Puerto Rico flag shirt has been found guilty of hate crime.

A jury convicted Timothy G. Trybus of two felony hate crime charges Wednesday, the Cook County State's Attorney told CNN affiliate WLS.

Trybus was caught on camera June 14, 2018, berating Mia Irizarry at a northwestern Chicago park. At the time, his attorney said his client had six teeth removed the day before the incident and was under the influence of pain medication.

Irizarry said she was celebrating her 24th birthday at Caldwell Woods park when the man approached her and asked why she was wearing the shirt. In addition to the flag, it had 'Puerto Rico' written below the neckline.

In the video, Irizarry pleads for help as the man harasses her and says her shirt is un-American.

'You should not be wearing that in the United States of America,' he says. He gets closer to her and asks 'Are you a citizen? Are you a United States citizen?'

Irizarry points out that Puerto Rico is part of the United States and the man approaches her multiple times. She asks a park police officer to help.

An officer initially appears to ignore the pleas. Irizarry recorded the encounter on her phone, saying she felt threatened, and posted the video to Facebook.

The man continues his abuse, saying: 'You're not American. If you were American you wouldn't wear that. You know that right?'

Puerto Rico is a US commonwealth. Puerto Ricans have been American citizens since 1917. Those living in Puerto Rico can vote in US presidential primaries but not in presidential elections. Puerto Ricans living and registering in the continental US, however, can vote in both.

Cook County Commissioner Jesús García had called for hate crimes charges against Trybus.

'A charge for simple assault or disorderly conduct is not sufficient,' García said at the time. 'We cannot allow that ugly rhetoric to be the norm in Cook County.'

Trybus' bond was revoked and he'll be sentenced October 21.

CLARIFICATION: This story has been updated to clarify details about when Puerto Ricans can vote in US presidential elections.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunny and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Remembering the life of a Terre Haute leader who touched many hearts in the valley

Image

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Slight chance of isolated showers. High: 86°

Image

Cornhole tournament set to help Terre Haute Humane Society

Image

Organizers get ready to kick off 50th Cory Apple Festival

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Crime Stoppers: Shoe thief at Academy Sports

Image

INBiz Roadshow looks to help small business owners

Image

Group gathers to help families cope with loss

Image

"I saw a need..." Drama Therapy is helping a lot of people in the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say