The 'Chicken Noodle Soup challenge' is a thing now

Chicken noodle soup. Chicken noodle soup. Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side.There's a good chance that, after reading this article, you'll f...

Posted: Sep 27, 2019
Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:30 AM
CNN

Chicken noodle soup. Chicken noodle soup. Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side.

There's a good chance that, after reading this article, you'll find yourself chanting that refrain to yourself at work for the rest of the day.

And if you want to take things up a notch, there's a dance challenge you can get involved in, too.

'Chicken Noodle Soup,' the long-awaited collaboration between BTS star J-Hope and American singer Becky G, has been released -- and it's been accompanied by a viral call to arms.

The music video for the infuriatingly catchy song dropped on Friday, featuring the pair showing off an array of impressive moves.

J-Hope kicked off the 'CNS challenge' shortly after its release, posting a video to TikTok in which he performed the arm-flapping routine in a field.

And within minutes, his army of devotees were getting in on the act and sharing the results with the Twitter hashtag #CNSChallenge.

So if you have a bit of downtime later, put it to good use by learning and performing the routine.

BTS announced a hiatus earlier this year, allowing J-Hope to pursue solo ventures -- and, according to the early reaction to his latest track, he's in for plenty of success on his own.

The group is credited with popularizing the K-Pop genre in the US, due in large part to its ceaseless touring and recording schedule. Since 2013, BTS have played five continents on five separate tours, released six full-length albums and six EPs, and maintained an award-winning social media presence that's grown their massive worldwide following.

