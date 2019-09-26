Clear

Your Amazon Alexa can sound just like Samuel L. Jackson

Article Image

Amazon Alexa will have Samuel L. Jackson as the first celebrity voice for its virtual assistant later this year, the company said. For 99 cents, you can hear the Hollywood star read you the news, give you a weather report and even tell jokes.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 2:42 PM
Posted By: CNN

Alexa is about to get real Samuel L. Jackson.

Amazon will introduce Jackson as the first celebrity voice for its Alexa virtual assistant later this year, the company said Wednesday.

For 99 cents, you can hear the Hollywood star read you the news, give you a weather report and even tell jokes.

Here are a few fun requests Amazon suggests you try after setting up Jackson's voice on your Echo:

"Alexa, ask Samuel L. Jackson where he is from."

"Alexa, ask Sam to wake me up at 7 a.m."

"Alexa, ask Sam Jackson to sing happy birthday."

But Jackson wouldn't be who he is if he weren't a little explicit, right? Don't worry. Amazon is leaning into the actor's essence. That's probably why this new feature is rated mature.

Users can choose whether or not they would like Jackson to use explicit language. And it's OK if they change their minds later. They can just head over to the settings menu of the Alexa app to select between clean and explicit content.

