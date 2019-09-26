Clear

Mattel just launched a gender-inclusive doll line

Article Image

Mattel launched a line of gender-inclusive dolls called "Creatable World." The line's premise is all about customization -- of hair, clothes and accessories -- creating a toy that isn't dictated by gender norms.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 1:05 PM
Posted By: CNN

Mattel is probably most known for its hyper-feminine Barbie dolls -- but now, they're making something a little bit different.

Mattel launched a line of gender-inclusive dolls Wednesday, called "Creatable World." The line's premise is all about customization -- of hair, clothes and accessories -- creating a toy that isn't dictated by gender norms.

Some options are more feminine-presenting, while others are more masculine-presenting, which allows kids to combine the elements any way they want to, said Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design.

"We see this line as an opportunity for us to open up that dialogue around what dolls are for and who dolls are for," Culmone said. "And also as the world begins the celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we absolutely fundamentally believed it was time to launch a doll line free of labels and free of rules for kids."

The idea for the line comes from concern from both parents and children about the gender of toys, Mattel said in a statement. The line consists of six different doll kits, retailing for about $30 and available in a variety of skin tones. Each kit has one doll, two hairstyle options (one longer, one shorter) and varying clothes.

Correction: This piece has been updated to correct the retail price of the doll kits.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Nice and cool today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mediterranean Festival Sunday 1900 S4th St. St. George Orthodox Church

Image

Remembering the lives of two K9 officers and their dedication to the community

Image

Thursday: Clouds early, sunny and nice. High: 76

Image

THS Girls soccer

Image

Purdue

Image

Northview football

Image

Wampler

Image

Sullivan County kids get an up-close look at wild animals

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse