Clear

Snickers made a special pecan bar for fall -- but it's already sold out

Article Image

Snickers just got a fall-themed update, just in time for pecan pie season.Mars, which makes the candy bar, debuted a Snickers Pecan Bar on Wednesday,...

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 8:55 AM
Posted By: CNN

Snickers just got a fall-themed update, just in time for pecan pie season.

Mars, which makes the candy bar, debuted a Snickers Pecan Bar on Wednesday, conjuring up all sorts of chocolate pecan pie vibes. You feel them, too?

This version was available only online, but by Wednesday night it had already sold out.

Chances of buying any more sounded slim. A message on the website said customers could enter their email address to be notified "if we restock."

The bars were being sold as a 15-pack for $30. They're set to begin shipping September 30.

In case you're keeping score, this brings the Snickers variants up to at least six: the classic, the one with almonds, a peanut butter version, another with crispy rice and another with hazelnuts. And now pecan.

And that doesn't even include the creamy versions, filled with varying nut butters. We might have too many Snickers bars, honestly.

The idea for this particular bar came from fans, with the company asking customers what nut they would like to see next. Lo and behold, pecans won, beating out cashews, pistachios and macadamia nuts.

The Snickers Pecan Bar is also one of the only Snickers bars that doesn't include peanuts. Both this and the almond version swap out peanuts, while the others simply add extra ingredients. So if you're allergic to peanuts this might be the candy for you.

The new bar is also partly an ode to Texas, where the company says many of the original bars are produced and where the pecans come from. The box even reads "Texas Proud" on the top and side, along with the phrase. "Fixin' to satisfy." Note the missing 'g.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Nice and cool today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mediterranean Festival Sunday 1900 S4th St. St. George Orthodox Church

Image

Remembering the lives of two K9 officers and their dedication to the community

Image

Thursday: Clouds early, sunny and nice. High: 76

Image

THS Girls soccer

Image

Purdue

Image

Northview football

Image

Wampler

Image

Sullivan County kids get an up-close look at wild animals

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse