Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'When it Ukrains, it pours:' Late night TV takes on Trump's Ukraine transcript

Article Image

Late-night hosts poke fun at President Donald Trump's reaction to the formal impeachment inquiry launched by the House.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 6:09 AM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 6:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

Late-night talk show hosts on Wednesday didn't miss a beat when it came to discussing a transcript of a phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump repeatedly pushed for Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter, during a July 25 phone call, according to a transcript of the conversation released by the White House.

'These notes that they released of this phone call make Trump look — and I don't want to get too technical — uh, bad,' Colbert said opening Wednesday's 'Late Show.'

Colbert then took viewers through the transcript using voices to sound like Trump and Zelensky. The comedian then went off on a tangent on what else he thinks was going through Trump's mind.

'Look, Volody, all I'm saying is I scratch your back, you help me bury Joe Biden's political career in a shallow grave, in the woods, down by the dump,' Colbert said while impersonating Trump.

Colbert zeroed in on Trump saying, 'I would like you to do us a favor, though...' calling it the 'quid pro quote.'

Once Colbert read the line, he started imitating a game show host as bells began to ring in the Ed Sullivan Theater.

'Ladies and gentlemen, our contestant has said today's secret word!' Colbert said. 'Tell the president what he's won! It's protracted impeachment inquiries, a permanent stain on his already shameful legacy and a lovely Broyhill dinette set.'

Over on ABC, Jimmy Kimmel had the guest of the night: former Vice President Biden.

'It's almost like you and President Obama left the door to the White House open and a bear got in,' Kimmel told Biden during their interview.

Earlier, during his opening monologue, Kimmel quipped, 'When it Ukrains, it pours.'

'Republicans in Washington, they spent the morning diving under their desks like it was an earthquake drill,' Kimmel joked while opening his show. 'They keep saying, 'look at the transcript.' There's no quid pro quo, which maybe there's no pro quo, but there's a hell of a quid. There is a big ole quid.'

NBC 'Late Night' host Seth Meyers focused on Trump's reaction to the news in a clip posted on Twitter.

'Trump tweeted this morning that there is quote 'no president in the history of our country who has been treated so badly as I have,'' Meyers said on Wednesday night. 'Even more amazing, he tweeted it from the Abraham Lincoln room in the John F. Kennedy Library.'

In his 'Closer Look' segment, Meyers said that before it was released some people had speculated that the transcript may be incomplete or edited.

'Remember this is the guy who literally doctored a hurricane map by drawing a circle in Sharpie to include Alabama,' Meyers said. 'There was a good chance the supposed transcript would come out and the first line would be the president of the Ukraine saying, 'thanks for being so innocent, sir!''

Trevor Noah of 'The Daily Show' said that it's curious that Trump released the transcript at all.

'You might be wondering if this phone call is so damning, why did Trump even release the transcript?' Noah said Wednesday night. 'Only an idiot would do that... Exactly.'

Noah also added that this is what Trump does.

'Trump is the only person who will do something so bad right out in the open that it makes you question whether it's actually bad,' Noah said. 'It's the same way that Kanye [West] can walk around basically in rags, but because he does it so confidently we're just like, 'I guess that's a style now?''

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Nice and cool today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS Girls soccer

Image

Purdue

Image

Northview football

Image

Wampler

Image

Sullivan County kids get an up-close look at wild animals

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU asks for input on tobacco use policies

Image

The loss of her two oldest sons on the same day has sparked one mom to help a major epidemic in the

Image

Hey Kevin 9-25

Image

Fall Planting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse