5 things to know for September 23: Trump, UN, stranded travelers, tropical storm, Emmys

It's hard to believe, but Bruce Springsteen has never had a No. 1 hit on the pop charts. No matter, because the Boss, who turns 70 today, is the most honored American rock star of all time. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. President Trump

Are the Democrats inching closer to impeaching President Trump after the whistleblower complaint controversy? Yesterday, after Trump acknowledged he talked about Joe Biden during a July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned the administration things might be heading "into a whole new stage of investigation." CNN has previously reported that Trump pressed Zelensky in the call to investigate Biden's son Hunter and his links to a gas company. This took place as US military aid to Ukraine was hanging in the balance, leading some Democrats to accuse the President of abusing his power.

2. United Nations

The annual United Nations General Assembly kicks off today in New York, with more than 90 heads of state gathering at UN headquarters for a week's worth of meetings. The assembly's first big event is the Climate Action summit, where UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked leaders to offer "concrete and transformative plans" to fight the climate crisis. President Trump won't be there, though. He's skipping the climate summit to host a session on religious persecution. Tomorrow, the parade of speeches by world leaders begins, starting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Trump is scheduled to speak tomorrow as well. Everyone will be watching as well to see whether Trump meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, after tensions between the two countries flared up after the attack on the oil fields in Saudi Arabia.

3. Travelers stranded

About 600,000 travelers are stranded around the world after British tour operator Thomas Cook collapsed last night. The 178-year-old company entered liquidation after talks on a financial rescue failed, so all flights and vacations booked through it have been canceled. With so many people stranded, the British government is working to bring many of them home to the UK, in what's being called the largest peacetime repatriation in the country's history. Click here for the latest updates.

4. Weather

There's a new tropical storm in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Karen formed over the weekend, sparking tropical storm warnings for Saint Vincent, the Grenadines, and Grenada and its territories. Tropical storm watches have been issued for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Karen is moving across the eastern Caribbean in a west-northwest direction and could "pass near or over" Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands tomorrow as a tropical storm.

5. Emmy Awards

Some "Game of Thrones" fans were disappointed with the fantasy show's final season, but apparently Emmy voters weren't. "Thrones" capped off its epic run last night by winning its fourth Emmy for best drama series. The show won 59 Emmys during its eight seasons. The Amazon series "Fleabag" was a major upset winner for best comedy, and the show's star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, also took home acting and writing honors. "Pose" star Billy Porter made history, becoming the first openly gay black man to win the lead actor in a drama series Emmy, and there were several speeches citing LGBTQ and women's rights. Click here to see the complete list of winners and (of course) the red carpet fashions.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

RIP, Carl

Friends, family and fans of celebrity chef Carl Ruiz -- a Cuban restaurant owner who made frequent Food Network appearances -- are mourning his death. He was 44.

Royal visit

The world might finally get to see baby Archie. The 4-month-old royal is joining his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they start a tour of southern Africa today.

Some kind of hero

Meet the 21-year-old college student who worked at a hotel for 32 hours -- alone -- and took care of guests during the worst of the Texas flooding.

Icy goodbye

A funeral for a glacier? It happened yesterday in Switzerland, where hundreds paid respects to a glacier that's disappearing as temperatures climb.

Special request

Want to wish this WWII vet a happy 100th birthday? Then send him one of the 100 birthday cards he's asked for.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The cruelest twist of fate imaginable ..."

Kenesha Antoine, posting a tribute to her boyfriend on Facebook after he drowned during his underwater proposal to her in Tanzania

TODAY'S NUMBER

$31 million

The weekend box office haul for "Downton Abbey," which saw the aristocrats from the British period drama beat out an astronaut and Rambo in a surprise victory

HAPPENING LATER

Ex-officer on trial

The murder trial of Amber Guyger begins today in Dallas. She's the former Dallas police officer who killed a man in his own apartment last year.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Cat caress

Who said cats aren't attentive? This friendly little feline gives a little massage while this man waits at the vet. (Click to view)