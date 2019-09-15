Clear

At least 22 people injured in deck collapse at New Jersey beach house

Article Image

At least 22 people were injured Saturday evening after a deck collapsed at a home in Wildwood, New Jersey, according to representatives for area hospitals.

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 7:33 AM
Posted By: CNN

At least 22 people were injured Saturday evening after a deck collapsed at a home in Wildwood, New Jersey, according to representatives for area hospitals.

The deck collapse occurred in the 200 block of East Baker Avenue in Wildwood, Staeger said. Video from CNN affiliate WPVI showed the deck on the ground in front of a home not far from the ocean.

All but one of the injured were initially taken to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May, spokeswoman Susan Staeger said.

One patient from Cape Regional was taken by helicopter to a trauma center and another was being transported by vehicle to another medical facility, she said. Staeger said eight patients were still being evaluated at Cape Regional, but she could not yet speak to their conditions.

Eleven people have been treated and released, she said. There were two or three children among the injured but they were discharged, she added.

One person was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, spokeswoman Jennifer Tornetta said, adding she didn't have information on the person's condition.

Wildwood is a city of about 5,000 people on the South Jersey coast.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Beautiful weekend coming!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Section of HWY 54 to close for repairs

Image

INDOT hiring fair Tuesday

Image

NAACP meeting to address school safety

Image

Terre Haute budget talks continue at Monday

Image

Police warn of social security phone scam

Image

Warplane Restoration Project

Image

Northview Boys vs Danville

Image

Northview Girls vs Danville

Image

Northview Girls & Boys at the Luc

Image

EKU vs ISU

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator