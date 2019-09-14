Clear

Bob Iger steps down from Apple's board as Disney becomes a competitor

Article Image

Disney CEO Bob Iger resigned from Apple's board of directors Friday, just as the two companies are becoming streaming media competitors.Apple on Tuesd...

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 8:57 AM
Posted By: CNN

Disney CEO Bob Iger resigned from Apple's board of directors Friday, just as the two companies are becoming streaming media competitors.

Apple on Tuesday announced the pricing and features of TV+, the company's new Netflix competitor. It will cost $4.99 a month, $2 less than Disney's soon-to-be-released Disney+ streaming product. Both TV+ and Disney+ will stream original television shows and movies to subscribers.

It's common for executives to step down from boards when the companies they work for become rivals with the companies they direct. And with regulatory scrutiny of Silicon Valley heating up in general, it seems like a good time for the two sides to part ways. Apple's board was previously eyed by the Federal Trade Commission for its ties to competitors. Eric Schmidt, the former Google CEO, stepped down from Apple's board in 2009 after Google's Android became a viable competitor to Apple's iPhone and the agency raised questions about the relationship.

In Apple's previous regulatory filings about Iger, the company had noted Apple enters into "arms-length commercial dealings" with Disney, including content licensing agreements. But Apple said it didn't believe Iger had a "material direct or indirect interest" in those negotiations.

Iger had served on Apple's board since November 2011, a month after former Apple CEO Steve Jobs died.

At Apple, Iger was the chairman of the company's governance committee and served on the compensation committee. He is one of the world's highest-paid CEOs: His total compensation at Disney was $65.6 million last year. Iger has long been criticized for his high pay, including by Disney heiress Abigail Disney, who has been outspoken about Iger's compensation.

Iger was paid $125,000 in salary and $250,000 in stock to serve on Apple's board. At the end of last year, Iger held $11 million worth of Apple's stock.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Beautiful weekend coming!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday AM Weather 9/14

Image

ITZ Victory Bell segment

Image

Segment 3 In The Zone

Image

Segment Two In The Zone

Image

Terre Haute's mayor makes a proclamation for a woman of service after her passing

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

New field dedicated at Northview

Image

Oktoberfest underway in Terre Haute

Image

Special bike ride looks to show off 'mega park'

Image

Baesler's hosts cookout to benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator