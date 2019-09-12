Clear

Popeyes says you can BYOB (that's B for Bun) and make yourself a chicken sandwich

Popeyes knows you're still sad about its chicken sandwich shortage. That's why it's suggesting a quick fix to ease your chicken sandwich cravings.

Introducing BYOB: Bring Your Own Bun.

That's right. Popeyes is allowing guests to bring in their own buns, order its three-piece tenders and make their own chicken sandwiches right there on the spot.

'While we work to get the sandwich back in our restaurants, we wanted to offer our guests a fun way to satisfy their Popeyes sandwich cravings,' said Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes' head of marketing for North America, in a statement to CNN.

Popeyes claims to have 'the best fried chicken in the game' and hopes this substitute will help customers during this devastating time.

How we got here

Popeyes announced in August that it would begin selling chicken sandwiches. The chicken franchise initially projected its inventory would last until the end of September.

Ha, right. Then came the nationwide craze.

Lines wrapped outside some Popeyes Chicken restaurants. Quavo joked about selling sandwiches for $1,000 each, so people could ditch the long lines. A teen saw this as an opportunity to hand out sample ballots and voter registration forms to people waiting outside his local restaurant.

But alas, Popeyes sold out of its chicken sandwiches in just two weeks. The company blames the 'extraordinary demand' for the sandwiches. Or maybe they just didn't make enough buns.

The distress over no juicy, crispy Popeyes chicken sandwiches has upset customers so much that one even pulled a gun at a restaurant in Houston after being told there were no more.

If you don't like Popeyes' suggestion, don't panic. It promises the coveted chicken sandwich will be back in restaurants soon.

For now, just BYOB.

