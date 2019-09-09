Clear

Country band Florida Georgia Line donates new K-9 to Indianapolis police

Article Image

Grammy Award nominees Florida Georgia Line h...

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 9:20 AM
Posted By: CNN

Grammy Award nominees Florida Georgia Line honored police before they took the stage in Indianapolis and presented them with a special gift -- a new police dog.

The German shepherd was donated to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department ahead of the band headlining at the FGL Fest at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday.

"Thank you, Florida Georgia Line for IMPD's newest K9 partner! #WeAreIMPD," police posted on Facebook along with an image of the band with the dog.

Brian Kelley, one part of the duo Florida Georgia Line, first met the dog last year when the pup was just 10 weeks old. He named him Sarge.

He and his wife, Brittney, wanted to adopt Sarge and have the dog trained by Mike Sweeney, according to the band's publicist, Sweet Talk PR. Soon they realized Sarge had special talents and would make a strong police dog.

"We are so excited that Sarge will live a life of keeping people and his officers safe," Brian and Brittney Kelley said in a joint statement.

"Being able to give back is something in our hearts and last night in Indianapolis was a moment we won't forget."

The newest member of the IMPD will be used as an explosive detective dog and hasn't yet been named by his new handlers, according to IMPD Sergeant Grace Sibley.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
HOT!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The 18th anniversary of 9/11: Remembering the lives lost

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot again. High: 90°

Image

Washington Volleyball

Image

Loogootee Volleyball

Image

Race Car Drivers

Image

ISU Football

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Team of Mercy holds a candlelight vigil to remember those lost to suicide

Image

Terre Haute mayoral candidates face off in debate

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen