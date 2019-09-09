Clear

NASA remixed an Ariana Grande song to promote its mission to put a woman on the moon

Sep 9, 2019
Posted By: CNN

NASA is relying on a bit of star power to educate youth about space and promote its upcoming mission to the moon.

Interns for the US space agency remixed Ariana Grande's "NASA," and rewrote the lyrics to promote NASA's work.

"As we look forward to sending the first woman and the next man to the Moon by 2024 with our Artemis missions, interns working at NASA's Johnson Space Center remixed Ariana Grande's song 'NASA' to share their excitement for deep space exploration," the space agency said Sunday on Facebook.

Grande's song is about a woman who needs some space from her boyfriend, and uses celestial imagery to make the point. She sings: "You don't wanna leave me, but I'm tryna self-discover. Keep me in your orbit and you know you'll drag me under."

The interns switched the lyrics to: "ISS in orbit, oh the views will make you wonder. Back to lunar orbit there is still more to uncover."

According to NASA, the "educational parody" is a part of a volunteer outreach project.

"The lyrics and scenes in the video have been re-imagined in order to inform the public about the amazing work going on at NASA and the Johnson Space Center," NASA said on YouTube.

"Through the agency's Artemis lunar exploration program, we will use innovative new technologies and systems to explore more of the Moon than ever before," the agency added.

Artemis, named after Apollo's twin sister in Greek mythology, will involve the Orion spacecraft, the Gateway and the Space Launch System rocket, known as SLS. One of the key features of the program is sustainable space exploration with reusable spacecraft and architecture, which could later take humans to Mars.

