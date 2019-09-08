PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) -- It was a day of colorful fun in Paris, Illinois Sunday for the first ever 'Artfest.'

It was a free event with the mission of showing kids how fun art can be.

Twin Lakes Park was filled with families making messy crafts.

Organizers say they planned some of the messiest crafts for kids to enjoy.

"Art is about making messes and making mistakes, and as community members, we need to be okay with that and accept that and actually strive for it," event planner Millie Arp said.

Organizers gave away tickets to their next show, 'Artragreous.' You can catch that on September 15th at the Paris Center of Fine Arts. Click here to get tickets.