A California beef processing and packaging company has announced a recall of approximately 25,000 pounds of beef after declaring it's just not safe to eat, the USDA announced.
American Beef Packers, Inc., of Chino, California, deemed the beef "unfit for human consumption," according to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The company told the regulator a carcass that was awaiting test results had been mistakenly put back into the production line, where it was processed into a variety of products.
The items in question include steaks such as boneless beef chuck, sirloins, and ribeyes.
They all have the establishment number "EST. 34741" inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to California and Oregon.
The agency collected a sample for further testing, and said that there have been no reports of sickness in connection to the meat. Anyone who bought the product should throw it away or return it to the point of purchase, it said.
Related Content
- California meat-processing company recalls nearly 25,000 pounds of raw beef deemed unsafe to eat
- 62,000 pounds of raw meat are being recalled, just days before Memorial Day
- Over 6.5 million pounds of beef recalled over salmonella concerns
- MYSTERY MEAT
- Over 35,000 pounds of ground beef shipped to Indiana, Virginia recalled
- Salmonella concerns force recall of nearly 2.5 million pounds of beef, chicken taquitos
- 5.1 million pounds of beef added to recall due to salmonella
- 25,000 fireworks are recalled after a boy loses his hand
- CDC warns bakers against eating raw cookie dough
- Deadly salmonella outbreak forces USDA to recall raw turkey