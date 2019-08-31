Clear

Apple is making it easier to get your iPhone fixed at more places

Article Image

Apple is launching a new program that will make it easier for its customers to get their iPhones fixed by expanding the number of businesses that can repair...

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 8:35 AM
Posted By: CNN

Apple is launching a new program that will make it easier for its customers to get their iPhones fixed by expanding the number of businesses that can repair them.

The initiative will give iPhone owners added options to fix some of the most common out-of-warranty iPhone issues, by providing more repair businesses with genuine Apple parts, tools, training, repair manuals and diagnostics, according to a release put out Thursday.

These materials will be the same as what Apple's authorized service providers now receive, and at the same cost. In the past, non-authorized repair firms companies could not buy authentic materials and customers couldn't seek outside repairs without voiding their device's warranty.

The move comes after years of criticism over the company's restrictive policies, which limited repairs only to Apple Stores and its authorized providers. The move should ease some of the burden on Apple stores as people hang onto their phones longer, which then need more repairs.

Apple also is facing increased pressure from state governments pushing "Right to Repair" legislation, which would require manufacturers to let consumers fix their devices as they choose and force those companies to sell their materials to independent repair businesses.

Apple has more than 5,000 authorized service providers around the world that repair its products, both in and out of warranty.

The program is launching first in the United States, but there are plans to expand it to other countries. An earlier pilot program over the last year featured 20 independent repair businesses that provided services to parts of North America, Europe and Asia.

Repair stores looking to get involved can join the program for free through Apple's website, but they must employ an Apple-certified technician in order to qualify.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Spotty Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WIC Girls Golf Championship

Image

Death Wish Challenge draws a crowd and EMTs

Image

Little Italy Art show

Image

Baelser's Market raises money for CODA

Image

Helping the homeless one cut at a time

Image

Saturday Weather Update

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 1

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down