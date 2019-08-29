Clear

How Dorian could pummel Florida and other parts of the US east coast on Labor Day

Article Image

Once Hurricane Dorian is done thrashing Puerto Rico a...

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 10:38 AM
Posted By: CNN

Once Hurricane Dorian is done thrashing Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, southeastern US states could get walloped on Labor Day weekend.

The powerful storm -- which keeps getting stronger -- could strike Florida or Georgia as a Category 3 hurricane by Monday, forecasters said.

"Even up into the Carolinas is not out of the question," CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said Wednesday.

With most of the state's east coast a possible target for Dorian, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday declared a state of emergency and urged all residents on the coast to get ready for the storm.

But there's a big caveat: It's too early to tell exactly where or when Dorian might strike the US mainland.

Wednesday's projections come five days before Dorian could reach parts of the mainland on Monday.

"The (risk of) error five days out is significant," Myers said. Dorian has already defied projection models as a wild-card storm.

But this much we do know: The cyclone strengthened Wednesday from a tropical storm to a hurricane, whipping 80-mph winds as it pummeled the US Virgin Islands.

"Dorian is forecast to strengthen and become a powerful hurricane during the next few days over the Atlantic waters," the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday afternoon.

TRACK THE STORM

Dorian is now a Category 1 hurricane, meaning its maximum sustained winds are between 74 and 95 mph.

It could become a Category 2 hurricane if those winds reach 96 to 110 mph. If Dorian reaches the US mainland as a Category 3 hurricane, it would hurl winds stronger than 111 mph.

Regardless of what you call Dorian, it could deluge parts of the coastal US Southeast with 4 to 8 inches of rain, and up to 10 inches in isolated areas, the National Hurricane Center said.

"This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods," the hurricane center said.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management on Wednesday said residents should have seven days of supplies ahead of the storm and provided a supply kit checklist.

"It's important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely," Gov. DeSantis said in declaring the state of emergency. "Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster."

One of Dorian's possible targets on the US mainland is Jacksonville, Florida.

"We're still a day or two away from making any decisions about any evacuations," Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Wednesday.

But he urged residents to prepare emergency kits and find their evacuation zones on the Jax Ready app or at JaxReady.com.

The mayor warned that damage from Dorian could come in different forms.

"Will it be the wind? Will it be the flooding? Will it be downed power lines?" Curry said. "The impacts are unpredictable."

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp said he's not yet declaring a state of emergency, but preparations are underway, including for evacuations from Florida into Georgia and away from the Georgia coast.

"The best we can do is prepare for it, protect your belongings, protect your home," Kemp said at a press conference Wednesday. "And make sure that you're ready to move very quickly in the next 24 hours or so."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down