What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in September

Back to school, no more summer vacation (if you even took one) and cooler temps on their way.

If you are going to be in the house anyway, you might as well enjoy some of what's streaming.

There's plenty of new content available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Now and Acorn TV in September.

Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow star in the new satirical Netflix comedy "The Politician" which focuses on Payton Hobart (played by Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, who has known since age seven that he's going to be president of the United States. But first, he'll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School.

"Glitch" Season 3: More people rise from the grave and old friends become new threats as the mystery -- and danger -- intensifies in Yoorana. (Netflix)

"Elite" Season 2: In the wake of a classmate's death, a student vanishes, allegiances shift, new friends join the drama, and dark secrets become too difficult to contain. (Netflix)

"Hello Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea": Chelsea Handler explores how white privilege impacts American culture as well as the ways it's benefited her own life and career in this documentary. (Netflix)

"Transparent Musicale Finale": This creatively takes the beloved Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning series "Transparent" to new heights as a dazzling two-hour movie musical fantasia. When the Pfeffermans face a life-changing loss, they begin a journey hilarious and melancholy, brazen and bold. As they face this new transition, they confront grief and come together to celebrate connection, joy and transformation. (Amazon Prime)

"Chris Tall Presents...": German comedian Chris Tall stars in this unscripted series. In each of the episodes, Tall not only performs his own, never-before-seen stand-up acts, but also welcomes one of his comedian friends. (Amazon Prime)

"Wutang: An American Saga": Based on one of the most influential and important groups in hip-hop history, this series tells the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early '90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan's formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The TZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories. (Hulu)

"The Purge" Season 1: Based on the hit movie franchise, this series revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. (Hulu)

"The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part": Lego Duplo invaders from outer space are wrecking everything faster than can be rebuilt in this sequel. (HBO Now)

"Get Shorty": Based on an Elmore Leonard novel, a mobster travels to Hollywood to collect a debt where he discovers that the movie industry is similar to the criminal one. (Amazon Prime)

"Welcome To Marwen": Based on a true story, Steve Carell portrays the victim of a brutal attack who finds a unique therapeutic outlet to help him through his recovery process. (HBO Now)

"Criminal": This revolutionary procedural comprises 12 unique stories set in 4 different countries: France, Spain, Germany and the UK. It takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite and focuses on the intense mental conflict between detectives and suspects. (Netflix)



"Basic Instinct": Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone star in this thriller about a police detective who crosses paths with a seductive novelist while investigating a brutal murder. (Hulu)

"Harlem Nights": Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor and Red Foxx star in this caper about a New York City illegal gambling house owner and his associates. (Amazon Prime)

"True Grit": A teen enlists the help of a tough US marshal to track down her father's murderer. (Amazon Prime)

"A Night at the Roxbury": Chris Kattan and Will Ferrell made an entire movie out of their "Saturday Night Live" characters, who are always on the lookout for a good time at the club. (Amazon Prime)

"Vagabond": A story about a stuntman, Cha Dal-geon (played by Lee Seung-gi), who gets involved in a tragic airplane crash and ends up discovering a national corruption scandal in the process. Bae Suzy stars as Go Hae-ri, the oldest daughter of a deceased marine, who decides to work for the National Intelligence Service as a secret ops agent in order to support her mother and younger siblings. (Netflix)

"My Life Is Murder": Danielle Cormack and Lucy Lawless star in this series about an ex-homicide detective whose unique skills and insights allow her to provoke, comfort and push the right buttons as she unravels the truth behind the most baffling crimes. (Acorn TV)

"Undone" Season 1: This half-hour, genre-bending, animated series explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character Alma, a twenty-eight-year-old living in San Antonio, Texas. After getting into a car accident and nearly dying, Alma finds she has a new relationship to time. She develops this new ability in order to find out the truth about her father's death. (Amazon Prime)

"Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father" Season 3: Now living and working in LA, Jack hopes to convince a reluctant Michael to move to the US by showing him what the American West has to offer. (Netflix)

"The Chef Show" Volume 2: Actor/director Jon Favreau and award-winning Chef Roy Choi reunite after their critically acclaimed film "Chef" to experiment with their favorite recipes and techniques, baking, cooking, exploring and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary world. (Netflix)

"Team Kaylie": After a brush with the law, teenage celebrity billionaire Kaylie Konrad is court-ordered to lead an inner-city wilderness club. (Netflix)

"Bolden": This mystical film tells the story of the real life musician Buddy Bolden, the first Cornet King of New Orleans, viewed by many as the father of jazz. (Amazon Prime)

"Hotel Mumbai": The true story of the Taj Hotel terrorist attack in Mumbai gets the dramatic treatment in this film. (Hulu)

"Evil Dead": A group of friends head to a remote cabin, where the discovery of a Book of the Dead leads them to lots of trouble.(Hulu)

"Between Two Ferns: The Movie": Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show "Between Two Ferns" and uploaded it to Funny or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Galifianakis and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. (Netflix)

"American Horror Story: Apocalypse" Season 8: Viewers love this horror anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. (Hulu)

"The Spy": In the 1960s, Israeli clerk-turned-secret agent Eli Cohen goes deep undercover inside Syria on a perilous, years-long mission to spy for Mossad. (Netflix)

"Truth or Dare": A harmless game among friends turns deadly when someone -- or something -- begins to punish those who tell a lie or refuse the dare in this horror film. (HBO Now)

"American Dad!" Season 13: Seth MacFarlane created this animated series about a CIA agent and his family. (Hulu)

"Doctor Doolittle": Eddie Murphy stars as a doctor who is able to communicate with animals. (Hulu)

"Untouchable": The inside story of the meteoric rise and shocking fall of movie titan Harvey Weinstein, this documentary reveals how Weinstein acquired and deployed his formidable power over decades, exploring both the method and the collateral damage of his alleged abuses. (Hulu)

"Mary, Queen of Scots": Mary Stuart's attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, finds her condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (HBO Now)

"Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase": Nancy Drew and her friends set out to solve a mystery, make new friends, and establish their place in the community. (HBO Now)

"Taken Down": In Dublin, a young Nigerian girl is found dead at a bus stop, opening an investigation into her violent death. This leads police to discover that another girl from the center has disappeared and the chase for the killer is on. (Acorn TV)